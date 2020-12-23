Armenia miscalculated world’s reaction to events in Karabakh – Swedish expert

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia miscalculated the world community’s reaction to the latest events in Karabakh, said Svante Cornell, a Swedish researcher and expert on the South Caucasus.

The expert made the remarks at a virtual debate on the Second Karabakh War. The event was co-organized by GCRF-Compass and ADA University.

“Armenia was counting on the sympathy of the world for many reasons, particularly the Christian and cultural factor, but that was their mistake. They did not understand that the world did not recognize the annexation of Karabakh by Armenia. Nobody was going to help Armenia to continue their military actions,” Cornell added.

