Armenia must be held accountable for its war crimes against Azerbaijan: AIR Center chairman

Armenia must be held accountable for its war crimes against the people of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Baku-based Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) Farid Shafiyev said on Tuesday.

He made the remarks during a round table hosted by the think tank to commemorate the terrorist attack carried out by Armenia on the Azerbaijani city of Ganja on October 11, 2020, News.Az reports.

Shafiyev noted that Armenia is responsible for countless crimes against humanity during the occupation of Azerbaijani territories.

He recalled that two years ago, precisely on the night of October 11, Armenian armed forces committed another inhumane crime against the people of Azerbaijan. “Using the banned Tochka-U missile systems, the Armenian military fired rockets at a densely populated area of Ganja,” Shafiyev said.

The think tank head also commented on the discovery of mass graves in the liberated Azerbaijani territories.

“During the occupation of our territories, civilians and servicemen were tortured to death by the Armenian military and buried in mass graves. All these crimes are against humanity,” said Shafiyev, urging a strict international reaction on this issue.

News.Az