Armenia must put end to attacks, illegal occupation of Azerbaijan's territory - Turkey's MoD
Armenia must put an end to attacks on the territory of Azerbaijan and the illegal occupation of its lands, said the message of the Ministry of National Defense of Turkey, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.
In addition, Armenia should get rid of terrorists and mercenaries to ensure peace and stability in the region, the report says.