Armenia must reciprocate Azerbaijan's efforts towards peace and construction in the region - FM Bayramov

During his working visit to Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov attended as a guest of honour and delivered a speech at the second ministerial meeting of the Strategic Dialogue between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and Central Asian states.

Jeyhun Bayramov highlighted Azerbaijan's pivotal role in fostering broader cooperation among the fraternal Central Asian and GCC nations across various spheres rooted in shared historical and cultural heritage. This includes political, economic, trade, investment, transportation sectors, energy security, and beyond.

The minister highlighted the significance of the Strategic Dialogue in the Central Asia-GCC format as an integral component of regional cooperation, particularly in addressing the prevailing challenges amid the ongoing global transformation.

Shedding light on preparations for the COP29, scheduled to be held in Azerbaijan this year, Jeyhun Bayramov described the COP29 to be a platform for advancing cooperation between Central Asia, renowned for its significant renewable energy potential, and the GCC countries, which possess extensive technological capabilities.

He provided an insight into the current post-conflict situation in the region, as well as the ongoing large-scale restoration and construction projects in the liberated territories, the mine threat, and the reconciliation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. According to him, Armenia must reciprocate Azerbaijan's efforts towards peace and construction in the region.

The Azerbaijani minister also expressed his gratitude to all partners who supported Azerbaijan during the almost 30-year occupation by Armenia, as well as contributed to post-conflict construction and demining activities.

Simultaneously, Jeyhun Bayramov pointed out that Azerbaijan is keeping tabs on the processes in the Middle East and is seriously concerned about the potential expansion of tension in the region. He underscored the importance of respect for international law, sovereignty and territorial integrity of regional states.

The event concluded with the adoption of the joint statement.

News.Az