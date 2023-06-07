Armenia must recognize Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan: Ex-president of Montenegro

Armenia must recognize Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan: Ex-president of Montenegro

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia must recognize that Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan, said Filip Vujanović, former president of Montenegro.

He made the remarks while speaking at an international event on the topic “Reconstruction, Reconciliation and Integration: Energy, Economy, Environment and Equity” in the Azerbaijani city of Shusha, News.Az reports.

Vujanović underscored the need for the soonest achievement of peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

“The international community should also support this. Armenia must recognize Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan. It also means respect for international law and a way to achieve sustainable peace,” he added.

The international event organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center brought together nearly 30 former heads of state and government.

Issues of energy, economy, environment, capital, and cultural heritage will be discussed during the panel sessions that will be held within the framework of the event.

The second day of the event will be held in the Azerbaijani city of Ganja.

News.Az