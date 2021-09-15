Armenia must respect ceasefire with Azerbaijan, says Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey hopes Armenia respects the ceasefire with Azerbaijan and does not make mistakes so that the ceasefire would be sustainable, ensuring regional stability, Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar said at a briefing on Wednesday.

The briefing was held as part of the TurAz Falcon-2021 joint tactical-flight exercises of Azerbaijan and Turkey in Konya province.

Akar noted that it’s extremely important that Armenia accepts the peace proposed to it.

"But, unfortunately, we haven’t received the concrete answer yet. Our goal is to see the parties living in peace, prosperity, and security. We want Armenia to comply with the ceasefire and not make mistakes, so that the ceasefire would be sustainable, ensuring stability in the region," he added.

News.Az