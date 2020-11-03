Armenia must return occupied territories to Azerbaijan: Iran's Supreme Leader
Armenia must return all of Azerbaijan's territories it has occupied, the Supreme leader of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said, according to IRINN TV channel.
The supreme leader emphasized that the territories of Azerbaijan must be liberated from occupation.
Khamenei added that it is necessary to observe internationally recognized borders of countries.