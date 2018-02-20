Armenia national tries to smuggle cryptocurrency mining devices

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 35-year-old Armenian citizen who tried to transport equipment for crypto-currency mining in his car was detained at Upper Lars checkpoint on Russia-Georgia border.

The preliminary estimated value of each of the two illegally imported units of equipment is more than $1700, Alania TV reported quoting Russian border guards, news.am reports.

According to experts, mining operations are rarely implemented by one person and usually involve several people. Therefore, the border guards expect the repetition of attempts to smuggle equipment.

News.Az

