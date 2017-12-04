Armenia native first vice president of Argentine Independiente FC arrested

+ ↺ − 16 px

Noray Nakis, an Armenia native first vice president of one of the leading football clubs of the country Independiente, has been detained as a result of investigation in the case of mafia groups bringing dishonor to Argentina's football.

According to the investigation carried out by the Agency against Violence in Sports under the country's Ministry of Security, Noray Nakis is charged with close links with members of an illegal grouping that applied force, or threatened, or was engaged in other illegal activities during the football matches.

Coming to Argentina at the age of 17, Noray Nakis was engaged in the sale of textile and jewellery. He entered the country's football world as the head of Deportivo Armenia club of the Armenian community. During the matches held in period of the club's activity he was also caught in scandals for his aggressive behavior against referees and opponents when the desired result was not achieved.

According to Argentine Minister of Security, Patricia Bullrich, the current vice president of Independiente FC supported the illegal activity of the group of club's fans called 'barrabrava', and thus used this group for applying pressure and threatening to someone for his own personal and business interests. The minister notes that Noray Nakis bought a hotel in Buenos Aires and used the services of this grouping in disputes to demand to vacate the indicated hotel.

In line with the media reports, Noray Nakis' jewelery shops were involved in an illegal activity on laundering money received from the illegal sale of tickets for the matches of Independiente FC, the car parks around the stadium and the sale of consumer goods during the matches.

Minister Bullrich noted that this grouping which carried such an illegal activity was a typically mafia grouping and said the members of the indicated mafia grouping had been arrested.

News.Az

