Armenia no longer “railway dead end”, official says

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Armenia is no longer a “railway dead end”, Armenian Deputy Speaker of Parliament and special envoy for talks with Türkiye, Ruben Rubinyan, has said.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, Rubinyan said recent developments in Armenian-Turkish relations had been significant, including the establishment of direct trade and Armenia’s access to the Akhalkalaki–Kars railway line, News.Az reports, citing News Armenia.

“Armenia is no longer a railway dead end. If six months ago Armenia was a railway dead end and could export goods only as far as Poti, now, with the opening of the route through Azerbaijan, it can transport goods to Europe or Syria,” Rubinyan said.

He also referred to the creation of a commission for the reconstruction of the Gyumri–Kars railway, noting expectations for the swift activation of the route and implementation of existing agreements.

“We expect the route to be launched as soon as possible, as well as the implementation of all agreements,” he said.

Commenting on Türkiye’s failure to implement an agreement on opening the border for third-country nationals, Rubinyan said he did not know the reasons but expressed hope that the commitment would be fulfilled, adding that the steps already taken would contribute to that outcome.

News.Az