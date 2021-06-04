Armenia obliged to hand over minefield maps to Azerbaijan under int’l humanitarian law: Matthew Bryza

+ ↺ − 16 px

“I’m so terrible to hear about the death of an Azerbaijani journalist and cameraman in a mine blast,” Bryza Matthew Bryza, former U.S. ambassador to Azerbaijan and former OSCE Minsk Group co-chair, told News.Az, offering his deepest condolences to the close ones of the dead.

On June 4, a correspondent of AZERTAC news agency and a cameraman of Azerbaijan Television (AzTV) died in a mine explosion in Azerbaijan’s liberated Kalbajar district while on duty.

The former U.S. diplomat stressed that the incident in Kalbajar is another instance of how urgently Armenia needs to share minefield maps in Karabakh.

“The Azerbaijani government is doing its best to remove those mines. It is a requirement under international humanitarian law for Armenia to provide those maps. This is a violation of international humanitarian law,” Bryza added.

News.Az