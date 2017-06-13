Armenia on UN list of Russian arms purchasing countries

Armenia on UN list of Russian arms purchasing countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

UN has compiled the list of countries which purchased Russian-made arms in 2016.

The list compiled by the international organization, consists of various countries, including Armenia.

These are the Smerch multiple-launch rocket systems, the heavy flame-throwing systems TOS-1 Buratino, the Tursun-M anti-tank missile system, and 300 antiaircraft missile systems.

It is assumed that the matter is about the latest achievements of the Russian military industry - air defense missile systems "Verba" and "Igla-S".

News.Az

News.Az