Armenia on UN list of Russian arms purchasing countries
UN has compiled the list of countries which purchased Russian-made arms in 2016.
The list compiled by the international organization, consists of various countries, including Armenia.
These are the Smerch multiple-launch rocket systems, the heavy flame-throwing systems TOS-1 Buratino, the Tursun-M anti-tank missile system, and 300 antiaircraft missile systems.
It is assumed that the matter is about the latest achievements of the Russian military industry - air defense missile systems "Verba" and "Igla-S".
News.Az