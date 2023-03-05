Armenia once again commits provocation against Azerbaijan: Defense Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Operative information has been received regarding the transportation of military equipment, ammunition and personnel from the Republic of Armenia to the territories of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily stationed, using the Khankendi-Khalfali-Turshsu dirt road, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement on Sunday, News.Az reports.

In the morning of March 5, to verify the information received, the Azerbaijan Army Units attempted to stop and inspect the vehicles transporting illegal military supplies.

The opposing side opened fire and there were casualties and injuries from both sides as a result of the firefight.

The Azerbaijani side brings to the attention of the command of the Russian peacekeeping forces that the implementation of the provisions of the Trilateral Statement must be unconditionally and completely ensured.

The ministry informed that the only road that can be used between the Karabakh economic region and the Republic of Armenia is the Khankendi-Lachin road.

"We remind the command of the Russian peacekeeping forces once again that the transportation of military and other purposed means on other routes is absolutely inadmissible.

We recall that the facts of the transportation of weapons, ammunition, other military equipment, including mines, fuel and manpower from Armenia to the Karabakh economic region have been noticed before," the ministry said.

The Azerbaijani side has repeatedly warned the international community about the transportation of mines along the mentioned route.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani ministry declared that in 2022, visits of representatives of the Turkish-Russian Joint Monitoring Center were organized to the area in order to inspect mines buried by Armenia and subsequently detected.

"The incident that occurred today demonstrates the importance of establishing a relevant checkpoint by Azerbaijan on the Lachin-Khankendi road.

The fact that Armenia is still transporting military supplies to the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan is a continuation of the aggression and terror policy of this country against Azerbaijan.

The Armenian military-political leadership bears the entire responsibility for the committed provocation," the ministry added.

News.Az