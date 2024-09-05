Armenia once again fires at Azerbaijani army’s positions in Nakhchivan

Armenia once again fires at Azerbaijani army’s positions in Nakhchivan

Armenian armed forces once again opened fire at the Azerbaijani Army’s positions in the direction of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

“On September 4, at about 19:35, the Armenian armed forces units using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Ordubad region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic,” the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports.The Azerbaijani Army took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction, the ministry stated.

News.Az