Armenia opens criminal case against businessman Mayrapetyan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Businessman Samvel Mayrapetyan is accused of assistance to bribe, his legal defender Karen Batikyan told news.am.

A criminal charge has been brought against Mayrapetyan.

“My client has testified and stated that he doesn’t accept the charges brought against him,” the attorney added.

A capital city Yerevan court is considering the investigator’s petition that the tycoon be remanded in custody.

Samvel Mayrapetyan was detained on October 6.

To note, he is also the owner of a TV company in Armenia.

News.Az

News.Az