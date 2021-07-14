Armenia opens fire at Azerbaijani army’s position in Nakhchivan direction

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 14, at about 10:00, the Armenian armed forces units using various caliber weapons subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in the direction of the Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan said.

As a result, a serviceman of the Azerbaijan Army, Mardanli Ibadulla Mahsud, was wounded. The wounded serviceman received first aid and was evacuated to the hospital, the ministry noted.

Armenia was suppressed by the retaliation fire. Currently, the situation in this direction is stable, Azerbaijani troops control the operational situation.

News.Az