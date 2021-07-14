Illegal Armenian armed groups fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions around Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 13, at 21:34 and 21:45, illegal Armenian armed detachments that are in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, using machine guns and assault rifles subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in the vicinity of the Shusha city, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan said.

There are no losses or wounded among the military personnel of the Azerbaijani Army, the ministry noted.

News.Az