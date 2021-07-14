Yandex metrika counter

Illegal Armenian armed groups fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions around Shusha

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Illegal Armenian armed groups fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions around Shusha

On July 13, at 21:34 and 21:45, illegal Armenian armed detachments that are in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, using machine guns and assault rifles subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in the vicinity of the Shusha city, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan said.

There are no losses or wounded among the military personnel of the Azerbaijani Army, the ministry noted.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      