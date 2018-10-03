Armenia parliament session not starting for lack of quorum

+ ↺ − 16 px

The National Assembly (NA) of Armenia has failed to start its session on Wednesday morning, and for lack of a quorum; solely 41 of the 105 MPs were in attendance to the sitting, according to news.am.

Parliament President Ara Babloyan noted that they can wait a while more, since new MPs were coming in.

Babloyan added the attendance of 53 deputies was needed for a quorum, but, for voting, also 53 MPs need to vote. Otherwise, the voting will not pass.

As reported earlier, the NA on Tuesday adopted the controversial bill on making amendments to the NA Rules of Procedure. But as per Prime Minister Pashinyan and the NA “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction, this proposed law will enable to prevent the holding of a snap parliamentary election, once the PM resigns from office.

The former ruling Republican Party of Armenia, the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party, and the Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP)-supported “Tsarukyan” factions in parliament have voted for this bill.

Subsequently, and upon the call by the PM, thousands of people blocked the NA building, from Tuesday night to early Wednesday morning. As a result, the deputies were “stranded” in the parliament building during the night.

