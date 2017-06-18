Armenia passenger van crashes in Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

A passenger van from Armenia was involved in a road accident in Russia.

A truck and the said van, which was en route from Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan to Moscow, crashed at around 1pm in Tula Oblast (province), the embassy of Armenia in Moscow informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

According to preliminary data, one person has died and six others are injured.

The circumstances behind this incident and the identities of the victims are being ascertained.

Russian media report that two of the injured are children, aged 11 and 12 years.

One of the adults who are injured is in critical condition.

