  • Politics
Armenia-planted landmines continue to threaten human lives in Azerbaijan: Foreign Ministry

Armenia-planted landmines continue to pose a threat to human lives in Azerbaijan, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan said on X, News.Az reports.

“Today, two more Azerbaijani civilians were severely injured as a result of a landmine explosion in Shusha and Fuzuli regions. The number of victims since the end of the 44-day war has reached 340,” the ministry said.

On December 7, at around 10:00, a tractor sowing in the territory of the Horadiz village of the Fuzuli district, was blown up by a landmine. The driver of the tractor, Hasanli Zamin, born in 1994, was injured, according to the regional group of the Interior Ministry’s press service.

On December 7, at about 11:15, a resident of Azerbaijan’s Lerik district Rahim Habibov, born in 1987, stepped on a landmine in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city.  Habibov, who sustained a leg injury, was removed from the area with the help of police officers and evacuated to the hospital.


