Armenia planted landmines in forest areas around Azerbaijan’s Khojaly, Shusha: Defense Ministry

Armenian armed forces planted landmines up to 480 km of areas up to two km deep along the former contact line, including about 100 km from the Buzlug peak to Mount Lachin, after the 2020 Second Karabakh War, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The ministry noted that in the Karabakh economic region, landmines were buried mainly near populated areas and cemeteries, in forest areas around Khojaly and the city of Shusha, as well as on highways.

Following the liberation of its lands in November 2020, Azerbaijan started carrying out operations on clearing its lands of mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by Armenian troops.

