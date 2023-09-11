Armenia-planted landmines pose threat to human lives in Azerbaijan: Ombudsperson

+ ↺ − 16 px

The landmines planted by Armenia pose a threat to human lives in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsperson) Sabina Aliyeva said in a statement.

“The mines buried in Azerbaijan by the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed groups continue to pose a threat to people's lives," Aliyeva said, while mentioning an Azerbaijani serviceman who was injured as a result of a mine explosion on September 10, News.Az reports.

The ombudsperson recalled that on September 10, Khayyam Eminov, a serviceman of the Azerbaijan Army, was injured by an anti-personnel mine planted by the intelligence-sabotage group of the illegal Armenian armed on the supply routes of the Azerbaijani army units in the Aghdam region to commit provocation.

"I would like to note with regret that, despite repeated requests, the Armenian side still refuses to hand over accurate maps of mined areas to our country. Failure of the international community and influential international organizations to influence Armenia regarding mine terrorism encourages them to continue to commit such provocations, resulting in numerous casualties or serious injuries,” she said.

“As the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I strongly condemn these provocations by Armenia, and I call on the international community to put pressure on Armenia to prevent mine terrorism, which threatens the lives of our military personnel, as well as civilians, and to submit accurate mine maps to our country," Aliyeva added.

