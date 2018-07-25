Armenia PM assistant: Offenses totaling about $61,210,150 are revealed, from May 8 to July 20
- 25 Jul 2018 05:44
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 132595
- Region
- Share https://news.az/news/armenia-pm-assistant-offenses-totaling-about-61210150-are-revealed-from-may-8-to-july-20 Copied
As a result of the anti-corruption measures by the new government of Armenia, offenses totaling about 29.2bn drams (approx. US$61,210,150) have been revealed, from May 8 to July 20, APA reports citing news.am.
Aren Mkrtchyan, the Prime Minister’s assistant on anticorruption issues, said.
“(…) which [the offenses] have bore a character of damage caused to the state, embezzlement, misuse of official position, bribe,” Mkrtchyan added.
News.Az