Armenia PM assistant: Offenses totaling about $61,210,150 are revealed, from May 8 to July 20

Armenia PM assistant: Offenses totaling about $61,210,150 are revealed, from May 8 to July 20

+ ↺ − 16 px

As a result of the anti-corruption measures by the new government of Armenia, offenses totaling about 29.2bn drams (approx. US$61,210,150) have been revealed, from May 8 to July 20, APA reports citing news.am.

Aren Mkrtchyan, the Prime Minister’s assistant on anticorruption issues, said.

“(…) which [the offenses] have bore a character of damage caused to the state, embezzlement, misuse of official position, bribe,” Mkrtchyan added.

News.Az

News.Az