Armenia PM proposes to dismiss Police chief, National Security Service director

+ ↺ − 16 px

New Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of the Republic of Armenia (RA) on Thursday signed a recommendation to President Armen Sarkissian.

“I just signed the proposal addressed to the RA President about relieving Vladimir Gasparyan from the position of RA Police Chief, and Georgi Kutoyan—of NSS [National Security Service] Director,” Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page, news.am reports.

News.Az

News.Az