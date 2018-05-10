Armenia PM proposes to dismiss Police chief, National Security Service director
- 10 May 2018 11:47
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
- 131050
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/armenia-pm-proposes-to-dismiss-police-chief-national-security-service-director Copied
New Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of the Republic of Armenia (RA) on Thursday signed a recommendation to President Armen Sarkissian.
“I just signed the proposal addressed to the RA President about relieving Vladimir Gasparyan from the position of RA Police Chief, and Georgi Kutoyan—of NSS [National Security Service] Director,” Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page, news.am reports.
News.Az