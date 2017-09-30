Armenia president appoints military officials

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian president has made reshuffles in the military commandment.

President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan signed a decree to appoint Major General Arakel Martikyan the head of intelligence department of the armed forces relieving him from the position of Armenia’s permanent representative to CSTO, news.am reports.

By another decree, Major General Tiran Khachatryan has been appointed a chief of the operational department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, dismissing him from the position of the head of the department for combat training.

