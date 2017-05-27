Armenia President appoints new chief of artillery
Armenia President has appointed a new chief of artillery.
President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on Friday signed a decree, whereby Colonel Armen Harutyunyan was appointed Chief of Department of Rocket Forces and Artillery of the Armenian Armed Forces, the Public Relations and Mass Media of the Armenian President’s Office informed Armenian News – NEWS.am.
