Armenia Prime Minister goes on unexpected vacation

Armenia's Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan has left the country for a short vacation, PM’s spokesperson Aram Araratyan wrote on his Facebook page.

According to him, Karapetyan will be on vacation, from Monday to Friday, and he will spend it abroad, News.am reported.

According to 1in.am, this message is, of course, very remarkable and intriguing - bearing in mind that at the end of the year Karen Karapetyan noted in his interview that having an eight-days rest it is impossible to build a good state. In fact, it turns out that on these days off Karapetyan adds four more days to holidays and goes on vacation.

Judging by all this, it can be concluded that in reality his vacation is dictated by some necessity. The question is, what exactly is this necessity dictated by: personal matters, health problems, or the need for informal, but political consultations?

The year for Karen Karapetyan began with rather unfavorable realities: several important types of goods have already risen in price, with the prospect of a multiplier effect, and new price hikes loom ahead, which may cause mass discontent.

