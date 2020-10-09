Armenia purposefully committed provocation on state border - Azerbaijani Defense Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

On October 9, at around 20:00, the shooting and explosion in the territory of Armenia were observed from the defensive positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in the Dashkesan section of the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

At first, there was a firefight between the servicemen at the Armenian positions in the Guneshli and Aghyokhush villages of the Vardenis region of Armenia using various small arms. Soon after, an explosion occurred in the Guneshli village and a fire broke out.

"We declare that the units of the Azerbaijan Army have nothing to do with this incident. This provocation is aimed at distracting the attention of the Armenian people and the international community from the fiasco of the Armenian leadership in the military and political arena. The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan strongly condemns this provocation of the enemy and declares that the Armenian side bears the entire responsibility for this act," the ministry said.

