Armenia pursues policy aimed at deliberately escalating situation in region - Azerbaijani parliament speaker

Yerevan continues to abuse the presence of the EU mission in Armenia and to pursue a policy aimed at deliberately escalating the situation in the region, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova said on Friday.

She made the remarks while speaking at the 55th plenary session of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly of the member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (IPA CIS) in Saint Petersburg, News.Az reports.

Speaker Gafarova emphasized that Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed formations, which are still present on the territory of Azerbaijan where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed, continue to violate the ceasefire along the Azerbaijan-Armenia border.

The parliament speaker pointed out that the military provocation committed by Armenia on the border three days ago claimed the lives of three Azerbaijani servicemen.

News.Az