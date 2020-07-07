Armenia ranks 9th in COVID-19 cases per one million inhabitants

Armenia ranks 9th in COVID-19 cases per one million inhabitants

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia now ranks ninth in the world in the number of coronavirus cases per one million inhabitants, leaving behind the US, Italy, Spain.

According to Armenian media, a total of 29,285 cases of COVID-19 have already been registered in the country, and this means 9,882 cases per one million residents.

Qatar, San Marino, and Bahrain are the top three countries in the world in this respect.

The death toll in Armenia has reached 503.

The total number of tests conducted so far is 125,088. Also, 11,711 people are currently being treated.

According to the latest data, 16,907 people have recovered thus far.

News.Az

News.Az