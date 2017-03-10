Armenia ready to settle ties with Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia is ready to settle ties with Turkey without prerequisites.

According to RIA Novosti, the statement came from Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian.

"You know that Armenian President (Serzh Sargsyan) has initiated the process of Armenian-Turkish settlement, however, Turkey rejected the agreements," Nalbandian said at the joint press conference with his Greek counterpart.

"Armenia is open to normalizing relations without prerequisites. We hope that Turkey will one day think so as well and respect agreements with other countries," Nalbandian said.

Diplomatic relations between Turkey and Armenia are absent, the border between the two countries has been closed since 1993 at Ankara's initiative.

