Armenia recalls ambassador to Belarus

Armenia has recalled its ambassador to Belarus for consultations, according to the Armenian Foreign Ministry, News.Az reports.

This move follows Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's statement in parliament where he declared his refusal to visit Belarus again as long as Alexander Lukashenko remains president.On June 12, Armenian media reported Pashinyan's alleged confirmation of Armenia's withdrawal from the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization), though the timing has yet to be determined."We will withdraw. We will decide when," Pashinyan stated during a parliamentary session in response to criticism from an opposition MP, reports in Armenian media noted.Addressing concerns about Armenia's dissatisfaction with the CSTO, Pashinyan emphasized, "Do you think we will reconsider? No, there is no turning back. Rest assured, we will not return."However, later the country's Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan refuted media reports."The Armenian government will decide when to withdraw," the foreign minister said.

News.Az