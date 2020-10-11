Armenia receives new Smerch missiles under humanitarian aid – Azerbaijani official (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia under the humanitarian aid, delivered via civilian airlines, received new Smerch missiles, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, tweeted on Sunday.

“Armenia under the humanitarian aid, delivered via civilian airlines, received new Smerch missiles. Immediately started to attack civilian population and critical energy infrastructure in Mingachevir. See the gap between civilized world and Armenia,” Hajiyev wrote.

News.Az