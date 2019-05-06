Armenia recognized as world’s angriest country

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Gallup 2019 Global Emotions Report results have been published. People in more than 140 countries were asked about five negative feelings - pain, worry, sadness, stress and anger - and whether they had felt them the day before the survey.

Vestnik Kavkaza reports that according to this report, the angriest nation in the world is Armenia, with 45% of people feeling angry.

Armenia is followed by Iraq, Iran, Palestine, and Morocco. The least-angry countries in 2018 — those with 8% or less of their populations saying they felt angry — were Estonia, Singapore, Finland, Mauritius, and Mexico.

The least-worried countries in 2018 — those with 20% or less of their populations expressing significant worry — were Taiwan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Singapore, and Uzbekistan. The most worrying country is Mozambique.

Greece is the most stressed country for the third year in a row, with 59% of adults answering the survey saying they felt a lot of stress.

News.Az

