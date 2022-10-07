Armenia recognizes Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity

+ ↺ − 16 px

A statement has been adopted following the meeting of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev with President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron, President of the European Council Charles Michel and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Prague, according to the official website of the Elysee Palace, News.Az reports.

The statement reads: “Armenia and Azerbaïjan confirmed their commitment to the Charter of the United Nations and the Alma Ata 1991 Declaration through which both recognize each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. They confirmed it would be a basis for the work of the border delimitation commissions and that the next meeting of the border commissions would take place in Brussels by the end of October.

There was an agreement by Armenia to facilitate a civilian EU mission alongside the border with Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan agreed to cooperate with this mission as far as it is concerned. The mission will start in October for a maximum of two months. The aim of this mission is to build confidence and, through its reports, to contribute to the border commissions.”

News.Az