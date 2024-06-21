Armenia recognizes Palestinian state

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia’s Foreign Ministry on Friday announced the country’s recognition of Palestine as a state, News.Az reports.

“At various international platforms, we have always advocated for a peaceful and comprehensive settlement of the Palestinian issue and support the “two-state” principle of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict solution. We are convinced that this is the only way to ensure that Palestinians and Israelis can realize their legitimate aspirations,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.“Based on the above and reaffirming its commitment to international law and the principles of equality, sovereignty and peaceful coexistence of peoples, the Republic of Armenia recognizes the State of Palestine,” it added.

News.Az