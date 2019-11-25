Armenia records 378 domestic violence cases in 2019

+ ↺ − 16 px

There were 1,509 cases of violence against women and girls in the 10 months of 2019 in Armenia, Deputy Head of the Police Department of Criminal Investigation Artur Vardanyan said.

"There were 1,509 cases of violence against women and girls in the 10 months of 2019, whereas there were 1,928 cases in 2018," he said during a discussion on 'Domestic Violence and the Effectiveness of Legislative Mechanisms'.

Vardanyan noted there is a decreasing trend in cases of domestic violence in Armenia. "This year we had 378 cases, whereas last year there were 585 cases," News.am cited him as saying.

News.Az

