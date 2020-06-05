Armenia records 596 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the past 24 hours, 596 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 11,817, the country’s National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday.

Seven more people have died in one day, raising the death toll to 183.

The number of people who had a coronavirus but died from other diseases has increased by 1. The total number of these cases has reached 69.

The number of active cases in Armenia stands at 8,052.

News.Az