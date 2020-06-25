Armenia records highest number of new COVID-19 cases in one day

Armenia has recorded 771 new coronavirus cases, the highest number in one day, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday.

The overall confirmed cases in Armenia have reached 22,488, with the death toll at 397.

Speaking at a Cabinet meeting on Thursday, Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan said that the number of patients in serious and critical condition fluctuates within 600, but more precisely – 502 patients are in serious condition and 113 in critical condition, and 40 patients are switched to ventilators.

