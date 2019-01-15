Armenia records swine flu death

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of cases of acute respiratory diseases is growing in Armenia.

As of January 14, 1,080 people with acute respiratory diseases applied to policlinics, another 837 citizens of which 95% are children receive treatment in hospitals, according to aysor.am.

Health Ministry officials continue controlling the situation in kinder-gartens and schools.

On January 14 acute respiratory diseases were registered among 499 children who were sent back home.

It is also reported that a man, 62, died in one of Armenia’s hospitals of H1N1 A type flue. His condition was grave. Doctors say he died of cardio-pulmonary insufficiency. They say the man applied for medical assistance rather late.

News.Az

