Armenia refuses to grant official status to Russian language

"The issue of granting an official status to the Russian language on the territory of Armenia is not on the agenda."

Speaker of the Armenian parliament Ara Babloyan, who is in Russia on an official visit, objected to Speaker of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin, who offered to grant an official status to the Russian language in Armenia.

The issue of granting an official status to the Russian language on the territory of Armenia is not on the agenda, head of parliament’s press office Arsen Babayan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“The Russian language is taught in all schools of Armenia. Therefore, knowledge of the Russian language fully meets the requirements that exist for driving,” Babayan explained, adding that the parties agreed to return to discussion of the issue in the future.

A new law prohibiting foreign drivers to work in the country has been in force in Russia since June 1, 2017. At the same time, on Friday, July 14, the State Duma adopted a law that introduces the right of citizens of Kyrgyzstan, as well as other countries where the Russian language is recognized as official, to work as professional drivers having national driving permits.

News.Az



