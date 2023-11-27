Armenia remains hostage to its so-called "ethnic exclusivity" ideology: Western Azerbaijan Community

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Western Azerbaijan Community has commented on the information that Armenia’s Ministry of Education and Science has compiled a list of 140 monuments of the so-called “Armenian cultural heritage” in Karabakh and sent it to the Foreign Ministry for carrying the work on an international scale, News. Az reports.

“This step made by the Armenian government, which considers the community’s activity to preserve Azerbaijani cultural heritage in Armenia an encroachment on Armenia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, testifies to hypocrisy and racism,” the Western Azerbaijani Community said in a statement on Monday.

“Armenia continues living in its own invented fairy tales, remaining hostage to its so-called “ethnic exclusivity” ideology. Instead of claiming cultural heritage on the territory of another country, it would be better for the Armenian officials to think about preserving the cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people in Armenia and allowing the UNESCO mission to visit that country,” the message said.

News.Az