Armenia renamed Azerbaijani settlements several times: Western Azerbaijan Community

Armenia has renamed Azerbaijani settlements several times but it is not easy to falsify history, Aziz Alekberli, Chairman of the Western Azerbaijan Community and MP, said at a press conference on Thursday, News.Az reports.

He noted that there are enough documents and evidence on the renaming of Azerbaijani toponyms on the territory of Armenia.

“Armenia has even renamed our monuments. All this is being investigated and will be presented to the international community,” Alekberli added.

