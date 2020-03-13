Armenia resorts to another provocation on border with Armenia

Armenia resorts to another provocation on border with Armenia

Armenia’s military continues its provocations on the border with Azerbaijan, the State Border Service reported Friday.

On March 13, at about 11:45 pm, Armenian army units, stationed in Berkaber, Lalagukh and Sevkar villages of Armenia’s Ijevan district, shelled residential houses and civilian vehicles in Abbasbeyli village of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district.

The enemy provocation was suppressed, and the Azerbaijani army took decisive retaliatory measures.

The State Border Service noted that the current operational situation is under the control of Azerbaijani troops.

News.Az

