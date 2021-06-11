Armenia responsible for fire opened from its territory: Russian political scientist

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia bears responsibility for fire opened from its territory, Sergei Markov, a political scientist and the director of the Institute for Political Studies of Russia, told News.Az.

Armenia continues its provocations on the border with Azerbaijan. The Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan reported that on June 10 and 11, the Armenian armed forces opened fire on the Azerbaijani army’s positions in the direction of Kalbajar district, along the two countries’ border.

Markov underscored the need to create a tripartite mechanism [Azerbaijan-Russia-Armenia] in order to prevent Armenia’s provocative actions.

“To ensure the implementation of the trilateral statement on the cessation of hostilities, Armenia has to refrain from its provocative actions,” the political scientist added.

News.Az