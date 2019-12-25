Armenia resumes the case of a terror act committed in Parliament in 1999

+ ↺ − 16 px

The prosecutor's office of Armenia decided to resume the investigation of the criminal case on the terrorist act in parliament in 1999, said the press secretary of the department Arevik Khachatryan, APA reports citing RIA Novosti.

According to her, the widow of Deputy Speaker Yuri Bakhshyan, killed as a result of the terrorist act, Anahit and her representative appealed the earlier decision to dismiss the case: “The complaint was satisfied by the Prosecutor General, and the case was sent to the investigating authority to resume the investigation.”

Recall, on October 27, 1999, a group of criminals, led by Nairi Hunanyan, broke into the courtroom, took hostages, and then opened fire. Eight people became victims of the attack, including Prime Minister and Speaker Vazgen Sargsyan and Karen Demirchyan.

