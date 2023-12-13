Two Azerbaijani servicemen released from Armenian captivity (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

On December 13, the process of mutual release of servicemen between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia took place in the Gazakh district, News.Az reports.

Two Azerbaijani servicemen, Huseyn Akhundov and Agshin Babirov, were released by Armenia during the process. The Azerbaijani side handed over 32 individuals of Armenian origin to the opposite side.

We recall that soldiers of the Azerbaijani Army Agshin Gabil oglu Babirov, born in 2004, and Huseyn Ahliman oglu Akhundov, born in 2003, were captured by Armenia in the Shahbuz district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic along the border with Armenia in April of this year. The two had gone missing in limited visibility due to bad weather conditions.

On December 7, as a result of negotiations between the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and in demonstration of the spirit of loyalty to the principle of humanism, an agreement was reached to release military personnel as a mutual trust-building measure between the two countries.

News.Az