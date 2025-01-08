Armenia rules out changes to Russian military base agreement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan confirmed that the government is not discussing any changes to the agreement regarding the deployment of Russia's military base in Armenia.

"The issue of withdrawing the Russian military base from Armenia is not on the agenda at the moment," he stated, News.Az reports, citing Russian media. "I consider it important to emphasize that the observers of the EU civil mission continue to be present on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which is crucial. We are convinced that as long as the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan remains undelimited, and as long as false accusations of ceasefire violations against our armed forces persist, the EU mission is essential and necessary for us," Mirzoyan noted.

