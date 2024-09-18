Armenia's 70-day delay in addressing peace proposals raises concerns - presidential aide

+ ↺ − 16 px

The delay of 70 days by Armenia in responding to peace treaty proposals raises certain questions, particularly if Armenia is seriously committed to advancing the peace process. While there is certain agreement on the majority of provisions of the peace treaty, significant work still remains, particularly concerning Armenia’s Constitution, said Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration as he was interviewed by journalists on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

Hikmet Hajiyev stated: “President Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly emphasized that Armenia must fully renounce its territorial claims against Azerbaijan in its Constitution and other legal documents. While amendments to Armenia’s Constitution are considered its internal matter, the fact that such claims remain is, of course, a concern for Azerbaijan.”Hajiyev also highlighted that peace treaties are not only agreements between governments but between peoples: “Our expectation is that the necessary amendments to Armenia’s Constitution should be enacted through a referendum. The Armenian people must finally take a clear stance and declare an end to their utopian claims regarding "Miatsum"—the unification of Karabakh with Armenia—as well as all territorial demands and reactionary policies. They should constitutionally express their intent to live in peace with Azerbaijan and reaffirm this position through a nationwide referendum. We believe that only then can the process move forward much more rapidly."

News.Az