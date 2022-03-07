Yandex metrika counter

Armenia says signing of peace agreement with Azerbaijan is a priority

Armenia believes the signing of a peace agreement with Azerbaijan a priority issue, says Vahan Hunanyan, press secretary of Armenian MFA on Monday, News.az reports citing Armenpress.

According to him, his government adopted a strategy to open an era of peaceful development for Armenia, and it is natural that it is ready to take steps in the direction of signing a peace treaty

"Signing of a peace agreement with Azerbaijan is one of the priorities of the government," he said.


