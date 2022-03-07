Armenia says signing of peace agreement with Azerbaijan is a priority
- 07 Mar 2022 09:27
- 11 Aug 2024 20:41
- 171241
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/armenia-says-signing-of-peace-agreement-with-azerbaijan-is-a-priority Copied
Armenia believes the signing of a peace agreement with Azerbaijan a priority issue, says Vahan Hunanyan, press secretary of Armenian MFA on Monday, News.az reports citing Armenpress.
According to him, his government adopted a strategy to open an era of peaceful development for Armenia, and it is natural that it is ready to take steps in the direction of signing a peace treaty
"Signing of a peace agreement with Azerbaijan is one of the priorities of the government," he said.